Galaxy S9 on Comcast Xfinity gets Android Pie, first carrier-locked US update

We recently reported news that North of the border, Canadian carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy S9 devices were scheduled to receive the Android Pie update within the next week or so.

Now, we have some confirmation that Comcast Xfinity customers using the carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ should be receiving Android Pie and One UI right now.

The update arrives as software version G960USQU3CSAB for the Galaxy S9 SM-G960U which is now rolling out as of writing and brings the January security patch alongside the full One UI experience. If you haven’t already checked it’s most definitely worth visiting your device settings.

This might not seem like a big deal, but it’s an indication that other US carriers will now begin to roll out this update across the board — especially given how poorly US users have been treated with regard to Samsung software updates.

There is no word quite yet on which of the big operators will start rolling out their next update, but we will of course let you know when we get the latest information.

How to download Android Pie for Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+:

Open Settings

Click the Software Update option

Refresh and wait for an OTA update

