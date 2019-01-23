Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second Android Pie beta update

International Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users were lucky enough to get an Android Pie beta program (no word on US availability just yet) ahead of the official rollout in the coming months. Well, now anyone currently enrolled should see a second beta update OTA very shortly.

This news comes just a week after some global Note 8 users were able to sign up (via SamMobile) and this latest update comes with software version N950FXXU5ZSAB. By no means is this a small update, as it measures in at a rather massive 705MB, which is due to the lack of Project Treble on Note 8 devices.

As for fixes, some camera issues such as force closures when using slow motion modes and blurry viewfinders when touched are being resolved. Beyond that, microSD card issues with downloaded music and files from the Samsung Internet app are also getting patched.

Arguably, the biggest fix though is the patching of the pretty severe lock screen freezing error which occurs if you enter a secret PIN to unlock your phone. Samsung has even listed an error that actually hasn’t been fixed in the form of the People Edge panel that could cause your device to reboot when accessing the Edge screen features.

Naturally, we would recommend disabling this feature until a further patch fixes this pretty big issue. It also leads us to believe that we could see at least one more further Android Pie beta update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the very near future.

