Android Pie beta program now open to unlocked US Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users

Finally, we are seeing US Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users get the chance to join the Android Pie beta program. Samsung has opened up the option to unlocked device owners for the time, however, that may change in the near future.

Anyone in the United States that wants to participate in the beta program need to register for it via the Samsung+ app (via /r/GalaxyNote 8 Reddit and /r/GalaxyS8). To find the right option for your device, you can select it under the Notices section.

After signing up to the beta program for your specific device, you will be sent an OTA notification to download the beta to your Snapdragon-powered device.

That means that you’ll see firmware versions G950U1UEU5ZSAB and G955U1UEU5ZSAB for the unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Whereas the unlocked Galaxy Note 8 gets firmware version N950U1UEU5ZSAB.

The update for all three devices also includes the latest security patches for the month of January 2019, and that full UI overhaul courtesy of Samsung’s One UI skin.

It’s not immediately apparent if and when this beta program will hit non-unlocked devices. What’s more concerning though is the lack of information on when unlocked devices will get the full Android Pie update.

Samsung has such a poor track record with unlocked units in the United States is most definitely a concern. We do hope that this is an indication that the South Korean brand is turning over a new leaf.

How to sign up for the Android Pie beta on your Note 8, S8 or S8+:

Open or download the Samsung+ app

Register for the Android Pie beta

Wait for an OTA update for your device

