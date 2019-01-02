[Update: New dates, more devices] Here’s when to expect Android Pie updates on 25+ Samsung devices including Galaxy S8, Note 8, more

After a few weeks of beta testing, Samsung has today officially kicked off its Android Pie rollout starting with the Galaxy S9. Just a few hours after that, the company has posted a full roadmap of when to expect Android Pie updates on various Samsung devices over the next few months. Here’s what you need to know.

Update 1/2: As pointed out by SamMobile, Samsung has quietly updated its roadmap for Android Pie. Some dates have changed slightly such as with the Galaxy Note 9 having been moved up to January from its previous February window. The Galaxy Note 8, interestingly, has also been moved up from March to February. Samsung does note in the roadmap notice that both the schedule as well as eligible models may change at any time based on any issues that crop up during the review process.

The list below has been updated to reflect the new dates as well as some additional devices and some which have been removed. You can see the original listing here. The original post follows:

Confirmed directly within the Samsung Members app (via SamMobile), the company has confirmed a roadmap for Android Pie updates on over 20 different devices. That includes various smartphones of all price points as well as some tablets too. This roadmap starts off by reiterating the Galaxy S9/+ updates in January. Obviously, things have kicked off a bit early, though.

This roadmap also mentions that the Note 9 won’t see its update until February. Considering it was a couple of weeks between the S9’s beta program launch and the Note 9, that makes sense. From there, we’ll also see the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 getting updates in March of 2019.

It appears that Samsung plans to deliver Android Pie updates throughout 2019. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 picks up its update last in October alongside some other Samsung tablets. The full roadmap is listed below and it’s unclear at the moment if any other Samsung devices are slated to get Android Pie updates.

Samsung Android Pie Updates Roadmap (Updated 1/2)

Galaxy Note 9 (January 2019)

Galaxy S9 (January 2019)

Galaxy S9+ (January 2019)

Galaxy Note 8 (February 2019)

Galaxy S8 (March 2019)

Galaxy S8+ (March 2019)

Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019)

Galaxy A6 (April 2019)

Galaxy A6+ (April 2019)

Galaxy A7 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy A8 Star (April 2019)

Galaxy A8+ 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy A9 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy J2 (2018) (April 2019)

Galaxy J2 Core (April 2019)

Galaxy J4 (April 2019)

Galaxy J6+ (April 2019)

Galaxy On7 (2018) (April 2019)

Galaxy J4+ (May 2019)

Galaxy J6 (May 2019)

Galaxy J8 (May 2019)

Galaxy J7 2017 (July 2019)

Galaxy J7 Duo (July 2019)

Galaxy J7 Neo (July 2019)

Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (August 2019)

Galaxy Tab A 2017 (October 2019)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)

