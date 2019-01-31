Google signs lease on forthcoming 35-story building in downtown Austin, Texas

According to Austin American Statesman sources this evening, Google has signed to lease all 35 floors of a forthcoming tower that’s already broken ground in downtown Austin, Texas. It will be located, unsurprisingly, right next door to Google’s existing Austin offices.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

Google Inc. has signed a lease for an entire 35-story tower that has started construction just east of the Central Library in downtown Austin, according to a commercial real estate source with knowledge of the deal.

Some more details, per the Statesman:

The building could house about 5,000 people

It will be 790,000 square feet of space

A marketing brochure for the building has touted the second quarter of 2022 for opening

It will have a “skyline defining signature design”

Google already occupies 200,000 square feet at the nearby 500 West 2nd Street, but this new building would serve as a major expansion for the company’s operations in the nation’s up-and-coming tech hub. The company had more than 800 employees in Austin as of August 2018, but this development could see that number quickly triple or quadruple.

Google leases significant space in many cities around the world, but this would certainly be one of its most expansive offices in North America, adding to its existing footprint in Mountain View, San Francisco, LA and San Diego, as well as New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and elsewhere.