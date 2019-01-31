Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked press renders show off hole-punch display cutout, triple cameras

We’re just a few weeks away out from the debut of the Galaxy S10 family, and today we’re getting one of the biggest leaks of Samsung’s coming flagship we’ve seen to date. Courtesy of WinFuture, new press renders of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have hit the web.

Ahead of the February 20th launch event, freshly leaked images show off press renders of both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ in multiple color variants. As we’ve seen in previous leaks, the smaller Galaxy S10 has a slightly smaller hole-punch cutout in its display that houses a single camera, where the S10+ has two cameras

This latest report claims that the smaller Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch display, a bit larger than the 5.8-inch panel from the Galaxy S9. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10+ offers a 6.4-inch display. That’s a negligible difference in overall size, and it’s reflected in the size when the two are compared side-by-side.

Both devices also offer three cameras on the rear. They’re arranged in a horizontal row with an LED flash along the right side. Notably, there’s no rear fingerprint sensor, leaving the phone solely with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the display.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung is also offering these two phones in three colors based on these renders. There’s a traditional black, a white gradient, and also a green gradient. The more affordable Galaxy S10e, on the other hand is also expected to come in a yellow color option.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

