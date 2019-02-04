OnePlus inviting users to design new OxygenOS features with the #PMChallenge

OnePlus is yet again opening the floor to their users with what they are calling the #PMChallenge, which will allow you the chance to potentially design brand new OxygenOS features.

In a post on the OnePlus Forums, Ruby G asks for yet more community input on the future features of OxygenOS. All you have to do to get started is come up with an idea, then use the community forums Tech section to pitch it to fellow users and OnePlus product managers.

Hello friends, Every day, we get hundreds of ideas for how to improve our devices. Much of this feedback gets picked up by our bug hunters or through surveys, making OxygenOS truly a software system that we’ve built together as a community. However due to sheer volume, some passionate ideas undoubtedly get overlooked. Perhaps you’ve posted a few suggestions yourself, convinced that these changes will create a better device experience. But put to the test, would your idea survive the logical hoops of implementation? For those of you who’ve seen the show Shark Tank, you know what I’m getting at. If you have a dream feature you’d like to see implemented into OxygenOS, we hereby invite you to take on our Product Manager Challenge.

To be considered you will have to answer a few questions about your proposed feature. These include:

Who are the users?

What is the proposed function?

What is the user value?

If there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

If you are design-centric, you can include diagrams and sketches to fully illustrate why your design works or would work in practice. Winners will be chosen by senior OxygenOS software team members with the very best idea making its way to future full OxygenOS releases.

OxygenOS is arguably one of the very best forks of stock Android. Notably, OnePlus’ desire to work with the community who use their devices every single day is one of the core reasons why they have garnered such a large and dedicated fan base.

No matter what your opinion of OnePlus, this is still amazing to see the user base have a genuine effect on the devices they invest in. Or if you’re a sceptic, it could simply save developers from actually doing any ‘real’ work. I’m definitely in the former rather than the latter camp!

For anyone wanting to produce a design concept, you’ve got from today until February 22nd to submit your efforts. For more information and instructions on how to enter, click here.

Get the OnePlus 6T

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: