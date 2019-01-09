OnePlus launches 2018 OxygenOS customer Satisfaction Survey

OxygenOS is arguably one of the best third-party skins on any Android phone on the market. It fuses the speed, fluidity and aesthetic of stock and adds a layer of well-thought-out additions and tweaks. OnePlus has launched their 2018 OxygenOS Satisfaction Survey to see if it is living up to users’ expectations.

Announced via the Official OnePlus forums — where else at this point? — by Global Product Operations Manager and forum regular Manu J, the post simply asks for feedback via a customer survey.

As always, your feedback is important to us, so it’s time to evaluate your experience with OxygenOS. We would like to hear from you on how satisfied you were with OxygenOS during 2018. Please participate in this survey and share your feedback directly with our team.

As for the questions you’ll be asked in this anonymous form; it’s simply seven questions ranging from “How satisfied have you been with the new features introduced to OxygenOS in 2018?” to “How satisfied have you been with the time taken to address reported bugs for OxygenOS in 2018?”

Right at the end, you’re given the option to give the OxygenOS team some direct feedback for 2019, which is a neat touch as if Manu is to be believed, then OnePlus will likely share any pertinent points with the development team. That means your opinion could really help shape the future development of OxygenOS — which is pretty neat.

How to take part in the 2018 OxygenOS Satisfaction Survey

Head to this link.

