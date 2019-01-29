Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates include minor usability improvements for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T users
The latest wave of OxygenOS Open Beta updates are now rolling out for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T users who are already enrolled into the program.
If you weren’t aware of the beta program, now any device running the stable Android 9.0 Pie update can enroll to get experimental features and software tweaks that may or may not reach future full releases of OxygenOS. As is often the case, the updates were announced on the OnePlus Forums by Manu J.
For those with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, OxygenOS Open Beta 24 and 26 respectively add a few fixes for the screenshot function, quick reply support when in landscape, and tweak the Gaming mode.
Check out the changelog below for further details. This is most definitely a minor update, but we’re sure the new quick reply enhancements will be a welcome addition.
Now for anyone enrolled on OnePlus 6/6T devices, the Open Beta 12 and 4 updates add a few more fixes and introduce OnePlus 6 users to the OnePlus Laboratory. Quick reply in landscape mode is also added for those using the 6 and 6T too alongside the enhanced gaming mode and screenshot optimizations.
You’ll also see OnePlus has added support for weather information when using the world clock, which rounds off the entire Open Beta updates for all four devices.
OxygenOS Open Beta 24/26 for OnePlus 5/5T
Changelog
- System
- Optimizations for the screenshot function
- Support for quick reply in landscape mode, now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos
- Gaming mode enhancement
OxygenOS Open Beta 12/4 for OnePlus 6/6T
Changelog
- System
- Added OnePlus Laboratory for OnePlus 6
- Optimizations for screenshot function
- Support for quick reply in landscape mode – now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos
- Gaming mode enhancement
- Clock
- Now supports world clock with weather information
