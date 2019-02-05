9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 64GB $189, Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack $220, Synology 2-Bay NAS $185, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save 25% and score Motorola’s Moto X4 64GB Smartphone for $189 shipped (All-time low)
Eliminate coverage issues w/ a 3-pack of Google Wi-Fi for $220 ($30 off), more from $17
Synology’s 2-Bay NAS expands your home media server for $185 shipped (Reg. up to $250)
Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)
Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
Apple’s iPhone XS Max Product (RED) Folio case is down to $90, today only (Reg. $129)
Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is perfect for kids & grandparents at $69 (Refurb, Orig. $399)
Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769
Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad, deals from $255
Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)
Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $218.50 at various retailers (Reg. $279+)
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles starting at $10, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Upgrade your home theater w/ Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. System for $140 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Add four Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Lights to your patio for $50 Prime shipped (50% off)
- NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem brings home 1.4Gbps speeds at $73 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Sonos partners with Sonance on new AirPlay 2 in-wall and outdoor speakers, Amp required
- TUMI, Samsonite, Delsy & more are up to 75% off at Hautelook with deals from $80
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker USB-C PD PowerStrip Pad $29 shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Ultimate $4.50, Nioh $15, Switch games, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 5coins, Aqueduct, Backgammon HD, more
- RepliCade X Centipede Arcade Cabinet at $109.50 (Reg. $160, All-time low)
- Add an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller to your setup for $37 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon offers 20% off Fluke & Amprobe Multimeters from $18 Prime shipped
- Gourmia’s 8-Quart SmartPot Cooker w/ LCD display is $50 for today only (Reg. $80+)
- Amazon & Audible announce Choose Your Own Adventure experience for Alexa
- Cuisinart’s Steel Nonstick Roaster Set w/ Carving Tools is down to $40 today (20% off)
- The AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Paper Shredder hits an all-time low of $28 shipped (20% off)
- OGT’s Multi-Tool Axe has everything from a saw blade to a seatbelt cutter at $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes the popular Dyson Ball Upright Vac for $190 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Expand your home gym with Sunny Fitness Equipment from $129 at Amazon, today only
- TOMS End of Season Sale extra 20% off all markdowns, including winter boots from $28
- L.L. Bean’s Clearance Event takes up to 70% off outerwear, shirts, accessories & more
- Nordstrom discounts hundreds of top brands from $17: Patagonia, UGG, Cole Haan, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the day
- Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers add a special air of elegance to any decor
- inovelli’s new Z-Wave Dimmer Switch now available for pre-order
- Panasonic’s new Lumix S Series Cameras can shoot 4K60 video
- LEGO expands BrickLink partnership with eight new fan-made sets, now available for pre-order
- Heading on spring break? Here are the best packing cubes for an organized suitcase
- Improve your Alexa-enabled smart home with these five unique devices
- PSA: Amazon’s free shipping holiday promotion is over, here’s what you need to know
- Lowe’s is shuttering Iris smart home on March 31st, here are our favorite alternatives
- Panasonic debuts HomeHawk FLOOR, a smart home camera that disguises itself as a lamp
- Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more
- Sony to expand PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB alongside February’s freebies
- iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower
- Seagate unveils officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4
- The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns
- Edit and convert 4K videos at blazing speed with VideoProc, now $20 (Orig. $79)
- Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
- The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining old vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
- Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at $25
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular sling is perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel