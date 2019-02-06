9to5Google Daily 217: More Samsung leaks leading up to Galaxy S10 announcement

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Google promoting Play Store editorial stories, lists with app notifications
- Google Home, Nest head Rishi Chandra reiterates lack of breach & encourages 2FA in customer email
- Samsung Galaxy S10e laid bare in real-life images confirming name, display punch-hole up close [Gallery]
- Patent suggests that Samsung might want to put a camera w/ optical zoom in the Galaxy Note’s S-Pen
- Latest Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks show off in-display fingerprint sensor, reverse charging w/ Galaxy Buds
