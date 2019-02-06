Google Home, Nest head Rishi Chandra reiterates lack of breach & encourages 2FA in customer email

Over the past several weeks, a handful of local stories have emerged about Nest owners being “hacked” and harassed through their smart home. Despite the headlines, these incidents have been due to bad password management, and not Nest being compromised. Google today sent out an email to customers reiterating that this is the case, and advising users to enable two-factor authentication.

Today’s email is from Rishi Chandra, who has led Google Home and was put in charge of Nest last year as part of a combined smart home division within Made by Google. He and the company are “reaching out to assure you that Nest security has not been breached or compromised.” The last time Rishi emailed customers was over a Google Home outage in June.

For context, even though Nest was not breached, customers may be vulnerable because their email addresses and passwords are freely available on the internet. If a website is compromised, it’s possible for someone to gain access to user email addresses and passwords, and from there, gain access to any accounts that use the same login credentials. For example, if you use your Nest password for a shopping site account and the site is breached, your login information could end up in the wrong hands. From there, people with access to your credentials can cause the kind of issues we’ve seen recently.

According to Nest, password reuse from various breaches of third-party sites is at fault for these recent incidents. The division detailed today how it “looks across the internet to identify breaches” from other services and will alert users, as well as temporarily disable access.

Google also does this to protect Google Accounts, and yesterday released a Chrome extension for use on third-party sites. Nest also prevents the use of passwords that are on known compromised lists.

Nest provides a list of “easy” steps that users can take to secure their Nest Account. At the top of the list is 2-step verification, and choosing unique, strong passwords. It also advises using Family Accounts to give other users access to your home, instead of giving other people your email and password.

Other standard tips include not falling for phishing emails, and protecting your home network with up-to-date routers and guest networks.