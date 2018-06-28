Google sends mass email to apologize for yesterday’s Google Home outage

Following yesterday’s widespread Google Home outage, Google’s VP of Home products Rishi Chandra has sent an email to all Google Home customers apologizing for the incident.

The email is humanly titled “What happened yesterday”:

You may have noticed a problem with your Google Home yesterday morning. We found a glitch with one of our backend systems and spent the day working hard to get everyone back up and running. It’s frustrating when technology doesn’t work the way it should, especially when you’re depending on it. We’re sorry that this happened.

There’s a fix rolling out to all Google Home devices now. If you’re still having trouble, let us know here.

Thanks for sticking with us.

– rishi, on behalf of the Google Home team