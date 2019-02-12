OxygenOS 9.0.12/9.0.4 OTA rolling out for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 w/ Jan security patch, Google Duo integration

The latest OxygenOS OTA for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is rolling out with the regular bug fixes and system improvements. This update also includes the January security patch and some deeper integration with Google Duo.

As is customary, the update was announced officially on the OnePlus forums by Global Product Manager, Manu J. The update was spotted early by a few eagle-eyed users on Reddit (/u/herbertportillo, /u/kkberg).

Our first question was: “What does this deeper integration with Google Duo actually mean?”

Well, it means that native video calling is handled by Google Duo rather than you relying on third-party applications like Skype, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to video call your friends and family. When you access your recent calls list, Duo calls will be listed here too now.

The option to start a Duo video call is also now present within the messaging application — if you want to jump straight into a face-to-face chat with a contact you’ve been messaging. Within the recent calls list, you can also jump straight into Duo calls should you want to save time.

For anyone with a OnePlus 6T device, there are some display optimizations, which, again, we’re not too sure what this manifests as in the real world. It could simply mean some calibration tweaks for better performance.

What is disappointing is that both OxygenOS OTA updates only include the January security patch when the February patch is now rolling out. Hopefully, we’ll see another update in the next couple of weeks to remedy this.

Changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.1 General bug fixes and system improvements Deep integration with Google Duo Optimizations for display (only on 6T)



If you haven’t received the OTA already, it’s definitely worth checking manually to see if you have the update ready to download.

