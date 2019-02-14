9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 3/XL + $300 Gift Card, Philips Hue Lights from $24, WD 10TB Desktop Hard Drive $170, more

- Feb. 14th 2019 9:37 am PT

0

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score a $300 gift card when you purchase a Google Pixel 3/XL at Target

Save up to 25% off Philips Hue lights, starter kits and more with deals from $24

WD’s 10TB Easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundle falls to lowest price yet at $170 (Reg. $300)

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale: up to $400 off MacBooks, $150 off iPad Pro, HomePod, TVs, more

Take $300 off the latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in various colors, now $999 (Tax select states)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)

Elevation Lab’s Dock4 delivers a sleek home for your iPhone, exclusive deal at $30 (Reg. $50)

Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500

Amazon slashes $80+ off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB iPad: Wi-Fi $249, Cellular from $375

AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)

This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more

Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more

Hands-on: WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver comes with a $130 GC at $399 ($529 value)

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off for just $20 (Reg. $50)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more

Super Impulse’s upcoming Micro Arcades are the size of a mere credit card

Walmart’s new modern home line refreshes your space with furniture, decor & more from $20

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author