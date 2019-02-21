9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy S10 Cases $4, Mohu Leaf HDTV Antenna $13, Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV $100, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Outfit your new Galaxy S10 with a Ringke case for $4 via Amazon (various styles/colors)
Cord-cutters can save 35% on Mohu’s Leaf HDTV 25-Mile OTA Antenna at $13 Prime shipped
Amazon offers Smart Fire TV Edition HDTVs from just $100 shipped (Reg. $180, Today only)
Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection now $90 (Reg. up to $150)
Take up to $200 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Amazon, cert. refurbs from $450 via Woot
Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits Amazon all-time low at $99 shipped (Reg. $129)
Apple’s iPhone 8/Plus is just $5 per month after $99 down payment at Sprint
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models hit some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from $269
Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ Griffin’s portable power bank for $34 (Reg. $50)
Nomad’s outlet sale takes an extra 15% off Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad accessories
iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add 500GB of portable Thunderbolt 3 storage to your setup with Samsung’s $228 X5 SSD (Reg. $300)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series B80 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Earbuds $56, more
- Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers w/ remote are $50 off at Amazon today: $200 (Reg. $250)
- IK Multimedia’s iRig Mic HD records audio right to your iPhone or Mac: $50 shipped (Reg. $129)
- Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon: $85 (Reg. $135)
- Rain Design’s $54 MacBook stand is down to its lowest price in years (Reg. $70)
- You might as well let the DEEBOT 901 Robo Vac do the work now that it’s $100 off
- Rent ‘Searching’ for just $1 at Amazon and iTunes (Reg. $5+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter, Noti:Do with Reminders, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $45, Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45, more
- Add a D-Pad to your Switch w/ Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%)
- Watch me Steph Curry on this Triumph 2-player basketball game for $54 (Reg. $100)
- The mini Dash Rice Cooker is down to just $15 today at Best Buy (Reg. up to $30)
- Stock up on Amazon brand Drawstring Trash Bags: 200-pack from $16 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Grab a 6-pack of Reusable Wool Fabric Softener Dryer Balls for $11.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $17)
- Get those DIY jobs done around the house w/ Bosch’s StarlockPlus Multi-Tool for $169
- Store your homemade brews in this 6-pack of glass bottles for $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, Columbia, more
- Banana Republic revamps your look with an extra 50% off sale items from just $17
- Today only, Joe’s New Balance cuts 50% off shoes from $30
- Ralph Lauren offers 30% off orders of $150+ including jeans, new arrivals, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 21, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Echo devices compared: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
H&M’s new home collection looks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, priced from $6
LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more
- Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives as AirPower competitor, available now
- Replicade brings new Asteroids and Dragon’s Lair Cabinets to Toy Fair
- How to keep your smart home online & safe during a power outage
- The new Varjo VR-1 Headset features a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI ‘Human-Eye’ resolution, more
- New Super Mario Maker 2 features include Cat Suits, new characters, much more
- Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7
- Nissan recycles old Leaf batteries for an upcoming Opus camping trailer
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, more at Toy Fair
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming system for kids
- Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model
- LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gear w/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- A $100,000+ transaction just made Super Mario Bros. the most expensive game ever sold
- LEGO debuts four new dinosaur-packed Jurassic World kits ahead of New York Toy Fair
- McIntosh’s new Wireless Loudspeaker System wields 650W, AirPlay 2, and Alexa compatibility
- Anthropologie x Joanna Gaines create a spring-ready collection from $38
- LEGO debuts new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets w/ iPhone companion app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
- Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more