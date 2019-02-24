Here’s where to watch Huawei’s MWC event live, Mate X foldable unveiling [Video]

MWC officially kicks off tomorrow in Barcelona, Spain, and today is the day where some of the biggest names in the mobile industry are taking the wraps off of their latest smartphones. This morning, Huawei is set to reveal a few new devices, including the recently leaked Huawei Mate X foldable. Here’s how to watch the Huawei MWC event.

How to watch Huawei MWC Event 2019

While some companies are notorious for streaming only through their own sites or platforms, Huawei is keeping things easy again this year. You’ll be able to tune into the company’s big event live from your browser, smartphones, tablet, or any other device directly from YouTube. The embed below will host the stream starting at 2pm CET, 8am EST, 5am PST.

In case you’re wondering what to expect from Huawei’s event, the biggest news from the company at MWC is largely expected to be the 5G-capable Huawei Mate X foldable. Just leaked a couple of days ago, it already looks like the Chinese giant is going to give Samsung a run for its money.

