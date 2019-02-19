Huawei P30 to be announced on March 26th in Paris

Huawei might not be making waves in the United States due to fears over spying and links to the Chinese state, but there is no doubt that the brand makes some of the most interesting and feature-rich handsets on the market. The Chinese tech giant is set to unveil the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro at a Paris launch event on March 26th.

The company took to the official Huawei Instagram account to announce that this new series of handsets will be shown publicly for the very first time. Huawei then followed this up with a Twitter video that most definitely drops massive hints about what we can expect in the camera stakes for the P Series.

We have seen some alleged press renders of the device, which follows a similar aesthetic to that of the excellent Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The entire package seems to follow the path previously tread by the fantastic Huawei Mate 20 Pro before it.

Although in the press renders we see four rear camera modules on the P30 Pro as opposed to the three found on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. It will be interesting if Huawei sticks to that blueprint or adheres to the previous design and camera setup — but with updated specs — as found on the previous P Series models.

As for the teaser image shared by Huawei themselves, it doesn’t actually give a lot away in terms of what we can expect. That said, the image does hint at a zoom feature as the Eiffel Tower is framed by a very magnified central lens.

Whilst we are unsure exactly what to expect, leakster extraordinaire Evan Blass, has previously shared information that points towards a 40-megapixel main camera and a 5x telephoto zoom lens on the base P30 model. But there is no way to verify that unless some further device information leaks or until we (potentially) head to the live launch event ourselves.

The Huawei P30 promises to be another imaging powerhouse, according to someone who's seen one: triple rear camera, with a maximum resolution of 40MP and 5x lossless zoom, plus a 24MP selfie cam. And this isn't even the Pro variant. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 21, 2018

Other device specifications we expect are a teardrop notch, Kirin 980 chipset and a minimum of 6GB of RAM. The renders that we saw also show that two-tone gradient back plate that we hope has that beautiful texture that we saw on certain Mate 20 Pro variants.

It will be interesting to see how this device is marketed with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ becoming available just prior to this launch event. It really is going to be an interesting few months in the Android smartphone world, that is for sure.

