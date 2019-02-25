Google Home 2.9 readies Smart Clock support, adds in-app ‘Color’ control for lights [APK Insight]

The latest version of the Google Home client is widely rolling out this evening on Android and iOS with support for changing the color of smart lights right from the app. This feature was previously limited to Smart Displays, with this update also preparing support for Smart Clocks.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Change smart light colors

While the Google Home app can turn on/off lighting and adjust intensity, color adjustment was previously restricted to Smart Displays or voice commands. Version 2.9 finally lets users change the color of lights in the app. Visiting the full-page for a device will present the new “Color” option towards the bottom.

<string name=”remote_control_color”>Color</string> <string name=”remote_control_light_color_button”>Light color</string> <string name=”remote_control_light_color_dismiss”>Dismiss</string> <string name=”remote_control_light_color_selected”>%1$s</string> <string name=”remote_control_light_color_selected_desc”>Selected %1$s color</string> <string name=”remote_control_light_color_unselected”>%1$s color unselected</string>

Smart Clock support

Announced at CES 2019, Google Home 2.9 readies support for the “Google Assistant Smart Clock” form factor. The first one is coming from Lenovo this spring with a 4-inch display that is aimed for the nightstand in your bedroom. It lacks a front-facing camera for video calls, but features a nifty USB port for charging your phone. This adorable device will cost $79.

<string name=”device_q_name”>Google Assistant Smart Clock</string> <string name=”short_name_cube”>Smart Clock</string>

“Other Notifications” channel

Google Home’s first notification channel on Android 8.0 Oreo devices and above is titled “Other Notifications.”

<string name=”default_notification_channel_description”>Other notifications triggered by the Google Home app</string>

Invite home member

A pill-shaped suggestion at the top of the app this release invites users to invite a home member.

Mass media controls

The Google Home app acts as a remote for all your smart devices, especially content playback. An upcoming control might let users pause, resume, or stop all media that is currently playing in your house. This is faster than manually pausing by visiting every device in the app. It could appear in the top row of controls.

<string name=”pause_all_media_sessions”>Pause All</string> <string name=”resume_all_media_sessions”>Resume All</string> <string name=”stop_all_media_sessions”>Stop All</string>

How to update?

Google Home 2.9 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: