Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets first update w/ fingerprint reader improvements, Bixby button remap, more

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family is only in the hands of a lucky few users so far, but the device is already getting its first software update. Included in this Galaxy S10+ update, users can find improvements for the fingerprint reader, the latest security patch, and more.

The best gifts for Android users

Noted by SamMobile, the first Galaxy S10+ update is rolling out now to all units in select regions. So far, it seems like North America is the only region not seeing the update. As previously noted, though, the device doesn’t ship to customers until March 8th in the States and surrounding countries, so not many users actually have units at this point.

The update itself is headlined by two feature additions. The first of those is the ability to remap the Bixby button, something that users have clamored for since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Further, Instagram Mode is added to the camera in this update. With that addition, users can share photos and videos directly to Instagram or their Stories directly from the native camera app.

Samsung’s changelog for this Galaxy S10+ update also mentions that the “stability of Camera” has been improved, likely referring to some improvements for the camera app itself. Finally, some fingerprint sensor improvements are baked into the update. After some mixed reports from the new ultrasonic sensor from early hands-on users, this is certainly welcome. The latest February security patch is also included.

More than likely, these changes will be installed out of the box or available as an immediate update for Galaxy S10+ owners when their pre-orders arrive.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: