Samsung addresses Galaxy S10 screen protector issues, pre-installed on every unit, 90-day warranty

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the company’s first mass-market devices with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. As previously noted, that introduces some complications when it comes to screen protectors, but the company is shedding some light on the situation this week.

Explained in a brief post on the “Samsung Community,” the company explains a couple of things regarding screen protectors on the Galaxy S10. For one, it’s confirmed that, yes, not all glass or even plastic screen protectors will work properly with the Galaxy S10 due to the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. To that end, the device ships with a screen protector pre-installed on the device.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as it was revealed shortly after launch that the device did come in the box with a screen protector installed. That screen protector, though, does have a cutout for the sensor.

Samsung’s upcoming new flagship Galaxy S10 will be shipped with factory pre-installed screen protector manufactured by Samsung. This is applicable for all global subsidiaries and for all variants of Galaxy S10. This decision was made to increase overall customer experiences with the improved screen durability and full functionality of the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The factory pre-installed screen protector will be covered by 90 days warranty; other in box accessories will remain under regular 1 year warranty (including Travel Adapter, USB Connector and AKG headset).

Samsung mentions that the screen protectors installed on Galaxy S10 units out of the box also include a 90-day warranty. Replacements, though, do cost $29.99. Samsung “encourages” its retail partners carry these screen protectors for easy customer access.

Samsung strongly encourage our carrier and retail partners to carry Samsung branded screen protector as the replacement purchase option in stores. We cannot guarantee the experiences with screen protectors made of traditional glass and polyurethane materials. Samsung’s replacement screen protector is available for all Galaxy S10 variants with MSRP of $29.99.

