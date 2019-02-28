Google Maps opens up complaint form for reporting fraudulent activity on business listings

One of the most used apps on your device is probably Google Maps. From navigation to information about nearby businesses, it’s a huge source of information. Now, Google is introducing a complaint form for Maps which allows easy reporting of misleading or fraudulent activity.

This new form is designed (via SearchEngineLand) to make it easy for both users and businesses to report misleading information or fraudulent activity on the name, phone number, or URL of a listing. This isn’t to be used simply to correct that information when it is entered incorrectly but to ensure that information isn’t being tampered with by a malicious third-party or perhaps a competitor.

Specifically, the form requests that users input their full name, an email address for further contact, the name of the person or business being affected, a way to identify the affected listing, and also space for a detailed explanation of why the listing is fraudulent or malicious.

If you come across misleading information or fraudulent activity on Google Maps related to the name, phone number, or URL of a business, you may use this form to submit a complaint. Complaints submitted through this form will be reviewed in accordance with our guidelines for representing businesses on Google Maps. Please note that completing and submitting this form does not guarantee that any action will be taken on your request. Also, if your complaint is not related to fraudulent activity on the name, phone number, or URL of the business, we will not be able to review your complaint.

You can access the Business Redressal Complaint Form on Google’s Help Center.

