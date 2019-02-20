[Update: Now on iOS] Google Maps adding ‘Follow’ button to get store updates, deals in ‘For you’ tab

In recent months, Google Maps has added a number of features from a complete Material Theme redesign to revamped trip sharing. The latest update adds a new feature to the “For you” tab that allows users to follow stores and get updates.

Store listings in Google Maps are rolling out a “Follow” button that delivers updates like events and offers in the “For you” tab. This feature is aimed at getting news about your favorite locations, restaurants, and retail sites.

Ever wandered by your favorite store just to find out you missed a great sale? Or maybe you’re always the last of your friends to find out about the new hot spots opening in town. With more than 150 million places on Google Maps and millions of people looking for places to go, we made two updates so it’s even easier for you to keep up with the places you care about and find out about places coming soon.

The Follow button is rolling out in regions where the For you tab is available, with more countries coming soon to Google’s personalized feed of interesting locations and other editorial content.

Similar to how Google Maps just added EV charging stations, the service will now feature listings from stores that have yet to open. In search results, dates will appear in bold orange. The store card will be fully populated with the address and websites, with details also appearing in Google Search’s Knowledge Graph cards.

Interested retail locations can create a Business Profile in Google My Business and be listed up to 3 months in advance of opening. This feature is rolling out over the next few weeks.

Update 2/20: After debuting on Android last October, the ability to “Follow” businesses is rolling out to Google Maps for iOS. Starting this week, listings will feature a new button that delivers updates — including upcoming events and offers — to users in the “For you” tab.

