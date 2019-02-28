Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus get certified for Verizon Wireless as US pre-orders open

Sony is far from the biggest name in Android, especially in the United States. However, the company just debuted a few new devices at MWC 2019, and they’re on their way to the US. The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are both available for pre-order with their wacky 21:9 displays, and they’re also both certified to work on Verizon.

The best gifts for Android users

As Droid-Life points out today, both of Sony’s new mid-rangers have managed to get certification to work on Verizon Wireless in the States. That means that these phones not only have the needed radios to function on the carrier’s network, but they’ve also been tested and confirmed to work adequately. Having both work on the carrier is also a welcome change from last year, as only the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact worked with Big Red.

This also comes as pre-orders for both of these devices open up in the United States. Three major retailers in the States will offer the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, and they’ll work on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile regardless of where you buy.

Pricing for the Xperia 10 starts at $349 with a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 6-inch 21:9 display. The Xperia 10 Plus, meanwhile, brings a 6.5-inch 21:9 panel, Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $429. Pre-order links are available below.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: