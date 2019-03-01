OxygenOS 9.0.4 OTA for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings Google Duo integration

The OxygenOS 9.0.4 OTA for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T comes with the recently announced deeper integration with Google Duo for video calling.

OnePlus recently rolled out the update to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T but now those on the older — but still very capable — handsets can expect tight integration with Google’s video calling application.

This does mean that Duo will be the primary video calling method for anyone updating their handset. It doesn’t stop other video calling applications from working, but it does mean that you can use the stock dialer to start a video call right there or directly from your contacts.

As is often the case, this update was announced on the Official OnePlus Forums by none other than Manu J. The update doesn’t just bring this core integration with the superb Google Duo, it also brings general bug fixes and system improvements. It packs in the January 2019 security patch too.

Changelog System Updated Android security patch to 2019.1 Improved stability for OTA upgrade General bug fixes and system improvements Phone Deep integration with Google Duo Networks Improved network stability



The OxygenOS 9.0.4 update weighs in at pretty hefty 1.7GB, so it may be best to download it via Wi-Fi if you have a smaller data allowance. The update is set to be rolling out now but in stages, so it may be worth heading to your System Update panel to see if you can get a taste for Google Duo on your OnePlus 5 or 5T.

