OnePlus sees a top-5 position in high-end US smartphone market thanks to strong OnePlus 6T sales

OnePlus as a brand has been growing in big ways since it hit the scene several years ago, but the company has just reached a huge milestone. Announced in a press release today, new research reveals that OnePlus has taken a spot among the top-5 smartphone makers in the $500+ market.

The best gifts for Android users

IDC reports that OnePlus’ volume in Q4 of 2018 was enough to send the company into the top-5 for the smartphone market, at least as far as $500+ smartphones go. Considering OnePlus made its first device, the OnePlus One, available in the States just 5 years ago, that’s a pretty incredible achievement.

No doubt, this is largely thanks to the success and expansion of the OnePlus 6T. Not only was that device one of the most popular ever from the company, but it also debuted on T-Mobile, further expanding its reach to US customers. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says that he is “proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about the future ahead.”

In addition to the exciting US news, OnePlus also pulls statistics from Counterpoint Research which reveal that OnePlus was the best-selling premium brand in India during 2018. As of Q4, the company apparently captured 36% of the country’s premium smartphone market, holding 1st place for the third quarter in a row.

OnePlus Finishes Q4 2018 as a Top 5 Smartphone Company in the US in the High-End Segment Leading Analyst Firm confirms that OnePlus is among the top 5 companies in the $500-plus category of the US smartphone market New York, Feb 12, 2019: OnePlus, a global leader in flagship devices, has emerged as one of the top 5 smartphone brands in the greater than $500 segment in the US in Q4 2018. According to IDC, OnePlus was able to ship enough volume in 4Q18 to grab a top 5 position in terms of market share over $500 dollars in the US.1 “It’s been over five years since we launched our first phone in the US, initially as an online-only offering,” said OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about the future ahead.” OnePlus’ success in the US follows the news of OnePlus being the best-selling premium brand in India in 2018, according to Counterpoint Research. Additionally, according to Counterpoint’s recently released Q4 2018 report, the company has also captured 36% of India’s premium smartphone market, retaining its number 1 position for three quarters consecutively. The OnePlus 6T is currently available at OnePlus.com and T-Mobile.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: