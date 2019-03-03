OnePlus 7 shows up in leaked renders w/ pop-up selfie-cam, triple cameras, no notch [Video]

Earlier this year a somewhat sketchy leak came out of an alleged OnePlus 7 device. Now, the first leaked renders of what looks to be the OnePlus 7 have hit the web and they reveal some big design changes.

Courtesy of @OnLeaks and his solid track record (via Pricebaba), we’re getting the first detailed look at the OnePlus 7 in a few renders. These show a device with slimmer bezels than we’ve ever seen before on a OnePlus device, although there’s still a slight chin along the bottom.

What makes the smaller bezels possible, as well as the removal of the notch, is the addition of a pop-up selfie camera. While many thought that OnePlus would adopt a slider design for its next phone such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, these renders reveal that the OnePlus 7 will actually use that pop-up design.

The off-center pop-up camera looks to hold a single selfie shooter within, and it doesn’t seem like it holds any other sensors. The location of that selfie-shooter also lines up with the previous case leak.

The rear of the phone, however, picks up an extra camera sensor which brings the total to three. It’s unclear what that third sensor does, but I’d wager a depth-sensor or a wide-angle option given recent trends.

Dimensions for the device are pegged at 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm which leaves room for an allegedly slightly larger 6.5-inch display. Along the bottom, there’s also still a USB-C port, no headphone jack, and a single mono speaker. The alert slider, volume rocker, and power button all return as well.

Most likely, the OnePlus 7 will also offer a Snapdragon 855, the same 8GB of RAM, and probably a slightly bigger battery too. It probably won’t feature wireless charging, though.

