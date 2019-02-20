Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ go official w/ ‘Infinity-O’ display, triple cameras, Snapdragon 855

At its latest Unpacked event today in San Francisco, Samsung has officially debuted its latest flagship smartphones. Following months of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are official. Here’s what you need to know.

The biggest new change to the Samsung Galaxy S10 from its predecessor comes from the new “Infinity-O” display. Samsung’s take on a notch puts the selfie camera in a free-standing hole-punch in the top right corner of the device. Buyers can choose between the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and the larger 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+, both of which are powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor.

Developing…

