March security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live

Following last month’s update with tweaks to the About menu and coinciding with the ability to schedule update restarts, the March security patch is now rolling out to Pixel devices. In addition to vulnerability fixes, this version makes several improvements to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year. Like in February, the Pixel C from 2015 is still receiving Android 8.1 patches.

There are 27 issues resolved in the March security patch dated 2019-03-01 and 18 for 2019-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists no security fixes, but five functional updates. Be sure to read our full post on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fixes.

The full download and OTA links for the March security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

Pixel C: Android 8.1 — OPM8.190305.001 — Factory Image — OTA

