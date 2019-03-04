Google fixing Pixel 3 camera issues, Bluetooth, & more with March security patch

The March security patch is rolling out today with the usual vulnerability fixes, but also addresses a number of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL issues. Notably, this functional update should improve camera and storage performance, as well as Bluetooth reliability.

While the camera on the latest Made by Google devices are still highly lauded, one issue that has arisen for certain users is slow launch times and general sluggishness in the viewfinder. This is not acceptable as it can greatly increase the chance that you miss a shot.

This month’s Pixel Update Bulletin notes improved “Startup and responsiveness of Camera app” on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Hopefully, this addresses any issues for owners that have had trouble quickly opening the app, or delays when switching between different modes, especially video.

Meanwhile, Google notes improved “storage performance on Pixel 3 devices,” and increased Bluetooth reliability. The latter issue seems to be perennial, but hopefully sticks given the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack on these flagships. The former interestingly comes in the midst of some users having to reset their devices due to general sluggishness.

The last fixes deal with improved “playback of encrypted media on some video apps” and a better recovery process when an OTA update fails.

The “Check for Update” button (Settings > System > System update) successfully works this morning to pull down and begin the install process for the March security patch. This patch is 68.4 MB on the Pixel 3 and 70.9 MB for the Pixel 3 XL, while users can now schedule the reboot to automatically occur at night.

Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL

