Google.com adds Material Theme search bar on desktop web

Last November, Google brought the first Material Theme elements to Search on desktop web, with mobile tweaks following afterwards. The Google.com homepage today features a pill-shaped search field to complete the visual redesign.

The first Material Theme elements introduced to Search was on the results page. Google introduced a pill-shaped search field at the top of the screen that expanded to include a rounded list of auto-complete suggestions as users typed.

As users scrolled down, the search bar — along with the Google logo, profile image, and web app launcher — would remain docked to the top of the screen. This allows for a new query without having to first scroll above. Meanwhile, other new elements included rounded Knowledge Graph cards and carousels.

Despite this revamp, the Google.com homepage on web did not adopt the rounded Search bar until today. It retained sharp corners that are no longer characteristic of the company’s modern design language.

The new — slightly narrower — box has thin gray outlines when not active, but features a raised shadow as users type into it. Meanwhile, the light gray “Google Search” and “I’m Feeling Lucky” buttons are now ever so slightly rounded.

This new look is also present on the Google Image Search homepage. The rounded revamp came to mobile web Search in mid-December, while it recently began rolling out on the Google app for Android. As of this afternoon, this new design is widely rolled out to the desktop web.

