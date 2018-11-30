Google Material Theme begins rolling out to Google Search on desktop web

Back in September, Google Search began testing the Google Material Theme on the desktop web. This evening, it is beginning to widely appear for users and features a number of design changes, including a persistent pill-shaped search bar.

At the moment, it has yet to hit the Google.com homepage, with a rectangle search field still present. However, the Search results page has been updated to conform to the company’s latest design stylings. The results page features a pill-shaped search bar that’s now commonly found across various Google app, as well as the suggestions dropdown.

Scrolling down will dock the bar, along with the Google logo (or Doodle) at the left, while the web app launcher, notifications, and profile avatar appears to the right. This is particularly helpful and saves users from having to first scroll back up to perform a new search.

However, tapping any of those user dropdowns at the right reveals how those elements still feature sharp, squared corners. In fact, the Images, News, Maps, and other search filters still use the old-style tab indicators that lack rounded corners.

Certain cards, like the weather, have yet to be refreshed, but Knowledge Panels have been with a thin gray outline. Other updated elements include the Top stories, Videos, and Tweets carousel, as well as search suggestions at the bottom.

As of Friday afternoon, we’ve spotted this design widely rolled out on the desktop web in multiple browsers. However, the Google homepage has yet to be updated with the new search bar.

More about Google Material Theme:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: