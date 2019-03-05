G Suite Migrate launches in beta to transition enterprise data to Google services

G Suite encompasses Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, Hangouts Chat/Meet, and other web services that compete with legacy products. To make transitioning an enterprise to the cloud easier, Google today announced G Suite Migrate in beta.

G Suite Migrate is a first-party data transfer product that builds on Google Cloud’s acquisition of AppBridge in 2017. It helps admins assess, plan, and migrate “large amounts of valuable content directly into G Suite.” This includes moving existing file servers and content management systems. The interface admins interact with provides a live overview of the transition complete with the Google Material Theme.

Assessment – Quickly scan source environments to help accurately plan for key project milestones and watch points

– Quickly scan source environments to help accurately plan for key project milestones and watch points Migration – Quickly migrate valuable data from a variety of sources (see below)

– Quickly migrate valuable data from a variety of sources (see below) Tracking – Quickly identify project progress and health with detailed aggregate and granular logging functionality

During this beta, the service can bring over Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and File Shares documents while maintaining “a high level of fidelity for migrated content.” AppBridge was previously able to bring over file permissions so that end-users do not see a disruption to productivity and security is maintained.

G Suite Migrate is currently in beta with Super Administrators for an organization able to sign-up. It supports G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and Drive Enterprise customers.

