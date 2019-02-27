Jamboard is the latest G Suite web app to get the Google Material Theme

Following a slew of other redesigns this week, the latest Google Material Theme revamp is for Jamboard on the web. While most known as a large interactive whiteboard, Jamboard has mobile and web apps for cross-platform collaboration.

The Google Material Theme for the Jamboard homepage features three main tentpoles:

Material design updates, including updated boxes and increased white space, so you can quickly find what you’re looking for

New buttons to open jams more quickly with fewer clicks

New logos and design elements to increase consistency with other G Suite products and interfaces.

Like most revamps, it’s not a significant departure from the previous design, but it does help make Google’s products more visually consistent. The new look aims to make accessing various tools more efficient and fits with the service’s (and hardware’s) focus on quick note taking and creation.

This update is still rolling out on the web, while the Android and iOS clients — which are ideal for tablets — have yet to see a similar revamp.

This week saw a number of other G Suite updates from Gmail to Google Voice. During last month’s launch of the new Gmail for mobile, Google did telegraph that more visual redesigns are coming to the set of productivity tools.

