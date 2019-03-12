Google releasing Android Beta Feedback app for reporting Android Q issues, feature requests

Developer Previews allow Google to get feedback at a point in the development cycle when meaningful changes are possible. For Android Q this year, users can send feedback through the recently launched subreddit, bug tracker, and new Android Beta Feedback app.

Till Kottmann on Twitter this morning spotted that the Android Beta’s “How to provide feedback” page is already accessible. This year, Google will include a new Android Beta Feedback app on “Pixel devices running preview software.”

This app is for submitting bugs, feature requests, or other feedback about Android Beta / Developer Preview software only. The app will only be available until the conclusion of the Android Beta Program.

“Feedback” will appear in the app drawer, but is also accessible as a Quick Settings tile for more convenient access. In the app, users will have three options:

Report Issue: You can file bugs directly in Google’s public issue tracker, and easily attach bug report logs. Issues you file are visible to other users, so do not include personal information in your typed comments. Attachments will not be accessible to other users. Feature Request: You can suggest new Android features or major changes to current design. Other Feedback: You can share everything else such as general compliments, complaints, or other opinions. This option is only available to Pixel devices.

For average users, this Pixel-only app will be useful for suggesting new features or “major changes to current design,” as well as “general compliments, complaints, or other opinions.”

Existing options like the Android bug tracker — that went live early, but has since been pulled — is still available, as is the Android Beta subreddit, which should be more ideal for fostering discussion. Google notes that it is “actively monitoring the feedback there.” Given all these preparations, a launch of the Android Q Beta is likely coming very soon.

