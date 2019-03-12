Chrome 73 for Android rolling out w/ revamped Downloads UI, Omnibar shortcuts, more

Following the Mac, Windows, and Linux update, Chrome 73 is now rolling out to Android. This version features a redesigned Downloads experience and manager, as well as Omnibar link shortcuts and Lite pages.

Chrome 73 redesigns the Downloads page and progress indicator. In the past, initiating a download would result in an initial toast message, and a snackbar to open the file once compete. The start process now immediately slides up a permanent snackbar — not to different from on desktops — that features an animated loading indicator.

Meanwhile, the Downloads manager has been full revamped from a straight list with tiny image and file previews to a dedicated feed. The new page includes full-width covers, and the ability to filter by content type at the top of the screen.

Once expanded, the Omnibar in Chrome 73 features a quick shortcut to share the current URL and open the system sheet. A “pen” icon next to it lets you quickly edit an existing link before loading.

In version 73, the Data Saver — which optimizes pages by up to 90% for two times faster loading — now works on HTTPS. The feature — on slow data connections equivalent to 2G — works by first funneling first to Google servers before pushing it to a user’s device. This mode works in a secure fashion with only the URL being shared with Google. Cookies, logins, or personalized page content remains private and is not sent.

Meanwhile, “Lite” pages are marked to the left of the Omnibar with a blue speedometer icon and text. Tapping notes how this is a “Lite page provided by Google,” with a link to “Load original page” below. The browser will disables Lite pages on sites where users frequently opt to use the original page.

Chrome 73 for Android and desktops is rolling out now, with Chrome OS following next week.

