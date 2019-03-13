Google Assistant picks up native support for smart blinds

There are literally thousands of products you can interact with through the Google Assistant, and the list is constantly growing. Recently, Google opened up the APIs needed for smart blinds to connect to Google Assistant with native controls.

Spotted by Android Police, Google recently added blinds to its list of smart home device types that can be controlled by Assistant. This comes just a couple of weeks after Assistant added support for heaters, air fresheners, and smart fireplaces (yes, those are a thing).

Some brands already had support in this sense, such as NeoSmartBlinds, but most smart home device makers didn’t have access to those same APIs. Instead, they had to rely on third-party Actions, requiring users to say “Hey Google, ask [insert service name] to open the blinds.”

Native integration is always appreciated, and we can’t wait to see it roll out to more products. Our colleagues at 9to5Mac, for example, spent some time with the SOMA smart blinds last year with HomeKit, and this new integration makes them a prime candidate for Google Assistant support.

Blinds can be opened and closed, and various types of blinds are supported such as venetian (opens in one direction), panel or vertical (may open either left or right), and top-down bottom-up (may open either up or down).

