Google continues HTTPS push with safe.page and website contest, Pixel 3 prizes

Google has been a big proponent of HTTPS adoption by marking HTTP sites as “Not secure” in Chrome. That successful push is now extending to Google Registry with a new educational safe.page that provides a good explainer of the importance of HTTPS. Meanwhile, Google is also hosting a website design contest with Pixel 3 prizes.

Since launch, HTTPS has been enabled by default on Google Registry domains like .page, .app, and .dev. A new safe.page provides a good layman’s overview of why HTTPS is important and how to stay safe when browsing the web. It is quite interactive, and something worth sharing as a tutorial to those that are less technologically savvy.

Visit safe.page to learn how to read a URL (to avoid phishing attacks) and the importance of a secure connection (especially when sharing sensitive info like credit cards and passwords).

Meanwhile, Google Registry is hosting a “best sites” contest through the end of next month. A .page, .app or .dev domain is required to be considered, with Google and WordPress partnering (since Safer Internet Day in February) to offer a 25% off promo code until the contest ends.

Nine winners will be selected based on their website’s user experience, user interface, originality, design and content clarity. Winners will receive a Pixel 3 phone or equivalent prize and the opportunity to be featured on one of Google Registry’s websites (get.page, get.app and get.dev).

Google is accepting sites until April 30th, with the nine finalists receiving a Google Pixel 3. A tool at the bottom of safe.page lets you check if a domain is available, while the contest submission form is available below.

