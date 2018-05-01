Google announces HTTPS-default .app top-level domain, early registration today

Originally teased for I/O 2018, Google today is announcing a new .app top-level domain. Google bid and purchased the TLD in 2015 for a notable $25 million and is launching it today with apps, developers, and security in mind.

Nintendo Switch

According to Google, .app is the first “TLD with enforced security made available for general registration.” HTTPS will be the default and intended to protect against ad malware, tracking injection by ISPs, and open Wi-Fi networks. It is part of Google’s efforts to push HTTPS adoption across the web.

The .app top-level domain is included on the HSTS preload list, making HTTPS required on all connections to .app websites — no individual HSTS registration or configuration required. The result is built-in web security for you and your users.

This security is especially needed as Google sees .app as a “memorable” landing page for your mobile application.

Even if you spend your days working in the world of mobile apps, you can still benefit from a home on the web. With a memorable .app domain name, it’s easy for people to find and learn more about your app.

Allowing interested users to learn about your app, it could also be used to feature “trustworthy download links,” keep users updated with release notes, and deep link to in-app content.

Starting today, .app domains will become available to register as part of an Early Access Program on Google Registry. Early partners include Square’s Cash app and a handful of other smaller startups and services. The domains will become available to the general public through other registrars on May 8th.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: