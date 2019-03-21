Fortnite for Android update brings back voice chat, fixes Galaxy S10 issues

Fortnite is still one of the most popular games in the world today, and in a recent update, the game is fixing some issues on Android. In its latest version, Fortnite for Android brings back voice chat and also fixes some problems related to the Galaxy S10.

Version 8.11 of Fortnite brings a bunch of changes for the game as a whole including some new in-game weapons, a new game mode, and various bug fixes. Further, the update on Android specifically fixes an issue with full-screen support on Galaxy S10 devices.

As noted on Twitter, this update also quietly brings back support for voice chat. The feature was removed from both Android and iOS last week after it was discovered it was causing some problems with game performance. Apparently, the issue still caused performance issues even when players weren’t actively using voice chat.

While Android users can once again use voice chat from their mobile devices, iOS users are still left without support.

Check 1,2…We've resolved the issues with Voice Chat on Android and have re-enabled that feature on those devices! We'll provide another status update once we've resolved the Voice Chat issues on iOS. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2019

