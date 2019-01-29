Fortnite for Android adds support for Bluetooth controllers, 60Hz support on some devices

Fortnite is still a phenomenon in the gaming world, and its mobile release just continues to get better. In its most recent update, Fortnite for Android has added support for Bluetooth controllers.

The best gifts for Android users

Bluetooth controllers have been around for ages on Android, but not a ton of games properly support them. Until today’s update, Fortnite completely lacked support for controllers of any kind which did seem odd given the game’s console popularity. Regardless, version 7.30 of Fortnite for Android adds full support for controllers.

The official patch notes for this update note that pretty much any game controller should work with the game. Epic Games does, however, specifically call out a few supported models. Those are all listed below and include the SteelSeries Stratus XL, Gamevice, Xbox One controller, Razer Raiju, and Motorola’s Moto Gamepad. Notably, the Gamevice controller is included in the “Made for Google” program with a Pixel 2/3-specific model.

Recommended Bluetooth Controllers for Fortnite on Android

Alongside controller support, the latest Fortnite for Android update also adds support for 60Hz as an optional display setting on some devices. This won’t be turned on by default, but if you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (US-only), Honor View 20, or Huawei Mate 20 X you’ll be able to turn this option on for a better viewing experience.

The full patch notes for Fortnite v7.30 are available here. Controller support also extends to iOS.

More on Fortnite:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: