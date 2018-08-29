The best Android smartphones you can buy for Fortnite [August 2018]

Fortnite is a game that has taken the world by storm and now, months after its iOS debut, it’s finally available on Android. If you’re looking to buy a new device and want to keep Fortnite in mind, here are the best smartphones to buy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9/Galaxy Note 8

The formula you’ll want to get the best gaming experience for Fortnite is a powerful set of specifications combined with a huge display. Right now, there’s nothing on the mainstream market that fits that description better than Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup. The Galaxy Note 9 launch itself ushered in the debut of Fortnite for Android, and both of Samsung’s huge flagships are great choices for this game.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely the best you’ll be able to get for Fortnite. It has a Snapdragon 845, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a whopping 128GB or 512GB of storage, and that huge 6.4-inch display. That’s all backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery that should easily help you play matches until you get that Victory Royale. Better yet, the Note 9 gets you the exclusive “Galaxy” skin in Fortnite that’s already the envy of the community.

However, if you can’t afford the $999 Note 9, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is a cheaper alternative that hits a lot of the same highlights. That device is powered by a Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You’ll also get a 6.3-inch display and a 3,300 mAh battery. Unfortunately, this one isn’t eligible for the Galaxy skin, but it does cost significantly less, with refurbished models available for less than $600. On both devices, you also get the benefit of being able to download Fortnite’s installer through the Galaxy Apps store instead of sideloading it.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Another fantastic option from Samsung is the Galaxy S9+. The larger of Samsung’s two mainstream flagships offers a similar package to the Note 9. There’s a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a huge 6.3-inch display with a 3,500 mAh battery. The advantage to this one over the Note 9, of course, is cost, as carrier often offer discounts on this slightly older, but just as powerful hardware. You’ll also be able to download the game’s installer through the Galaxy Apps store.

Essential Phone

The thing about Fortnite on Android is that it really only works with high-end hardware. That generally comes in tow with a crazy expensive price tag, but the Essential Phone is an exception to that rule. At $499, it’s by far the least expensive device on this list, and it’s commonly found for much less.

Even though it’s cheap, the game still runs great on the PH-1. You’re getting a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage here with a 5.7-inch display. That’s a solid formula for Fortnite, and easily the least expensive you’ll find. At the time of writing, the Halo Gray Essential Phone is just $309.

Razer Phone

When you’re talking about smartphones and gaming, there’s no way to not mention the Razer Phone. The well-known gaming company launched its first smartphone in 2017 and it’s a pretty killer option. The Razer Phone offers near-stock Android with a 5.7-inch, 120Hz display. That experience is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 8GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and a 4,000 mAh battery. It’ll handle Fortnite without skipping a beat, and it’s available for as little as $549.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google’s Pixel lineup never really fails to impress us, and it also handles Fortnite pretty darn well. The Pixel 2 XL with it’s 6-inch display, Snapdragon 835, and 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage makes for a pretty solid device for playing Fortnite. You’ll, of course, need to sideload it since the game isn’t available on Google Play, but the Pixel 2 XL is a great option nonetheless.

