OnePlus may add OLED DC dimming option to future Oxygen OS update

With more and more handsets adopting OLED panels over LCD, we have to contend with a few cons over the obvious pros. OnePlus has clearly understood this when it comes to OLED brightness and display flicker.

Due to the technique used by OLED panels to control backlight brightness, display flicker tends to be more pronounced at the lower brightness levels. In basic terms, at 100% brightness flicker is less obvious as the panel emits light almost continuously. At low levels, the display emits light in waves.

This can potentially cause eye-strain for those that are particularly sensitive to light. Naturally, this might not be an issue for those who use ambient brightness settings, but it still poses a problem for many users of OLED displays.

The DC Dimming technique essentially adjusts the DC current to dim the display. The only problem with this method is that visible display quality can suffer, which is arguably why the feature is not found on more than a handful of devices at present.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau mentioned in a post on Weibo that upcoming Oxygen OS releases could potentially include DC Dimming functionality (via XDA-Developers). OnePlus will likely add the feature to an upcoming Oxygen OS beta release as a completely optional feature within the OnePlus Laboratory or within the Developer Options sub-menu.

For anyone who suffers from eye-strain and uses a OnePlus device with an OLED panel, this might be a welcome future inclusion. The biggest question is if people are willing to forgo display quality for this upcoming OnePlus DC dimming feature.

