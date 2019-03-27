OnePlus 5/5T and 6/6T Oxygen OS open betas bring improved photo editor, weather app, UI improvements

The latest Oxygen OS open beta program update for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T bring an array of software enhancements and improvements alongside some neat tweaks.

The Oxygen OS Open Beta 15 for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 6T add quite a few tweaks and software fixes. The biggest change is most definitely the improved photo editor, but there are screenshot optimizations and better weather alerts that more closely mirror your system time format.

Announced on the official OnePlus forums, this latest Open Beta naturally makes incremental tweaks that may or may not find their way into future full Oxygen OS releases. Check out the full changelog below for further details of all of the updates.

Oxygen OS Open Beta 15 & Open Beta 7 Changelog:

System Screenshot UI optimizations

Gallery Improved photo editor

Launcher Improved color adaptation for cards in the shelf

OnePlus Switch Supported permissions migration for applications

Weather More detailed weather alerts Weather timeline mirrors system time format General bug fixes and improvements

Phone UI optimizations



It’s not just the OnePlus 6 and 6T which have been updated. The OnePlus 5 and 5T have also been updated to Open Beta 29 and Open Beta 27 respectively — and announced via the OnePlus Official Forums.

The updates are not quite as substantial on these slightly older handsets but the improved photo editor heads over to the 5 and 5T too along with those weather alert improvements. As for what else is included, check out the full changelog below.

Oxygen OS Open Beta 29 & Open Beta 27 Changelog:

System Screenshot UI optimizations

Gallery Improved photo editor

Launcher Improved color adaptation for cards in the shelf

OnePlus Switch Supported permissions migration for applications

Weather More detailed weather alerts Weather timeline mirrors system time format General bug fixes and improvements

Phone UI optimizations



If you are running the beta builds on your OnePlus device, it’s worth checking your System Updates panels to see if you have an update waiting. We do not recommend running OS beta builds on your primary device due to the potential issues.

