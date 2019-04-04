Google Voice 2019.14 adds larger messages font, renames menus [APK Insight]

In addition to the cloud telephony service now properly supporting Android Auto, there are a handful of small UI tweaks to Google Voice for Android this week. Version 2019.14 brings a larger font to conversations, and renames several parts of the app.

Larger font

One tweak introduced with Google Voice 2019.14.240805279 is a larger font in the conversation view. The same typeface is leveraged, but noticeably bigger that even short messages are likely to take up two lines. This larger sizing is also applied to emoji. As part of the new look, time stamps are now displayed in a slightly smaller font.

Updated Search hint

The Search field hint that appears after the logo animates out when users first open the app has been updated from “Search messages & contacts” to just “Search Google Voice.”

Call forwarding

In settings, the “Incoming calls” menu has been renamed to “Call forwarding.”

How to update?

