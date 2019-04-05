Chinese OnePlus 3/3T devices receiving first Android Pie beta

OnePlus has provided support for its entire ‘flagship killer’ lineup for some time, and confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T would eventually jump straight to Android Pie sometime in the future.

Now with the Chinese OnePlus 3 and 3T devices receiving their first public Android Pie beta update (via AllAboutOnePlus), it gives us every indication that the global Oxygen OS update is on the horizon. In an announcement post on the official Chinese OnePlus forums, details were shared about what the update file brings to both handsets.

We have already seen a private closed Android Pie Oxygen OS beta for the 3/3T made available for global users. This open beta test in China won’t be for Oxygen OS, instead, it will be for the base Hydrogen OS, from which the aforementioned global ROM is built.

While this isn’t explicit confirmation that we will see a public beta for Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 3/3T, it does look promising. The massive overhaul that Android Pie brings could be within touching distance of 3 and 3T owners.

OnePlus 3/3T Android 9 Pie update Changelog:

System Update to Android P Version Brand New UI design, more details, etc Android Patch Update to 2019.04

Do not Disturb Mode More Powerful Do not Disturb mode, do not disturb behaviour and time are defined by you

Game Mode 3.0 New upgrade, notification reminder is lighter, three-way application call suspension reminder, help you immerse the game and don’t miss important information.



For any OnePlus 3/3T users out there, this software update feels like a drawn-out saga of ‘will they? won’t they?’ and looks set to come to an end very soon. If you are excited for the Pie update on your slightly older OnePlus handset, let us know why in the comments section below.

