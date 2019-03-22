Oxygen OS Android Pie closed beta registration is now open for OnePlus 3/3T

Just yesterday we reported that a beta test of the Chinese equivalent of Oxygen OS — Hydrogen OS — with Android Pie was currently underway. Well, if you are a OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T owner you can rejoice, as you can now apply to be part of a closed beta test of Android Pie.

In a post on the Official OnePlus Forums, Manu J. confirms that this closed beta test is open to anyone that is willing to signup until 2pm GMT (10am EST) on March 23. The long wait for a stable version of Android Pie on OnePlus 3/3T is set to continue, but this is a massive step towards a full release.

As you’re likely well aware, the last update was the Android 8.0 Oreo update after OnePlus decided to skip over the 8.1 update and go straight to Android Pie — which makes this fantastic news.

Hey everyone, We have been hard at work baking that sweet pie, to ensure it tastes delicious we’d like to invite some of you to taste it first and make sure it’s ready to serve it to the rest of the community. Being part of Closed Beta testing will require flashing builds very often and sometimes a clean flash is needed, which might cause data loss. Fancy being a tester? Please apply HERE. Applications open till 2 pm GMT 23/3/2019.

For anyone still rocking the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T this will be great news, with a beta test indicating that a full stable release will be coming very soon. It’s also worth noting that this version of Oxygen OS will no doubt include some bugs or general issues. As per usual, we recommend that you proceed with caution before signing up to this closed Android Pie beta test.

You will have to fill in a short survey before you can install the beta build of Android Pie. If you’re willing to proceed with any potential risks or issues, then click here.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: