YouTube TV will soon be $49/month for all users, adding 10 new free channels

Just last month, YouTube TV expanded to every U.S. television market. The two-year old cord-cutting service is now increasing its monthly subscription rate to $49.99 for all users, and adding more channels.

Starting today, YouTube TV costs $49.99 per month for new members that sign-up on the web or Android. Users that are billed through Apple will be charged $54.99 to account for the App Store in-app purchase fee.

The last price increase of $5 to $40 took place in February 2018, and accompanied the addition of more channels. However, existing users were grandfathered into a $35/month rate.

That is not the case with today’s pricing increase and all existing subscribers will be charged $49.99 starting May 13th. Like before, YouTube TV is adding new channels, namely the Discover network: Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend.

Later this year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is coming, while the EPIX movies channel is now available for free instead of being an extra add-on.

YouTube TV now touts over 70 channels following today’s announcements. The service also provides local affiliate feeds from the four largest broadcasters in over 90% of markets. Each household gets six accounts with an unlimited Cloud DVR and three concurrent streams, compared to $10/month per TV on the competing service that T-Mobile just launched today.

