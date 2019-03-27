YouTube TV is now available in every U.S. television market

Ahead of the Super Bowl in January, Google announced that YouTube TV was available in 98% of U.S. households. Two months later, users in every television market across the country can subscribe to YouTube’s cord-cutting service.

The official Twitter account this afternoon marked the achievement of being “available in every television market in the U.S.” Glendive, Montana was the last market to get the live TV service, with the “Available locations” support page updated to no longer note individual cities.

YouTube TV debuted in early 2017 for five markets before expanding to 10 more that July. It neared 50 in September, and 100 in August 2018. A major expansion to 95 markets in January 2019 covered 98% of U.S. households.

On the channel front, the service launched with the Big Four broadcast networks, as well as popular cable offerings like CNN, ESPN, and FX. There are now over 60 networks, with 90% of markets also featuring local affiliate coverage from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Glendive, Montana: we couldn't have done it without you! We can now officially say that YouTube TV is available in every television market in the U.S. Welcome to the family! 🎉 #WatchLikeAFan — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 27, 2019

Other signature features include an unlimited cloud DVR and up to six accounts per household. There are apps for Android, iOS, web, set-top boxes, consoles, and televisions for the $40/month subscription. At launch it was $35, with original users grandfathered into that pricing.

According to a report earlier this month, YouTube TV has over 1 million subscribers. That growth was aided by heavy advertising during major sporting events like the NBA Finals, MLB World Series, and Super Bowl.

