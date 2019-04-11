Google diversity chief departs a week after publishing annual report for 2018

Google last week published its annual diversity report for 2018 that covered new hires across tech and leadership positions, as well as employee attrition rates. It emerged today that diversity head Danielle Brown has left Google.

Brown was hired in June 2017 from Intel to be vice president of Employee Engagement and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. She led human resources at Google, and was responsible for leading:

equity, diversity and inclusion strategy & efforts, the compliance, integrity and governance function for People Operations, driving large scale employee engagement and culture programs, and running our Employee Relations function.

She joined the company amid a controversial document from a Googler that criticized equality efforts. That employee was fired, with Google responding by noting that “Diversity & inclusion are critical to our success.” Brown today revealed her new role as Chief People Officer at Gusto, a payroll and healthcare software provider.

She frankly stated in a past report that Google was not meeting diversity and inclusion goals despite “significant effort.”

2017 2018

In her second and last report this year, Google noted hiring gains for women, Black+ and Latinx+ groups. Globally for 2018, the company is 33.2% women (versus 31.3%) and 66.8% men to 68.7% in 2017.

On the attrition front, women are still less likely to leave Google, while rates for Latinx+ and Black+ “improved but remained above average,” with the latter group still having the highest rate.

One effort introduced by Brown was including senior leadership in diversity and inclusion initiatives. This year, Google is sharing hiring, progression, and retention trends with the entire leadership team instead of just upper management. Added data this year includes employees that identify as LGBTQ+ and have a disability.

In 2018 we began to include hiring and attrition data, in addition to U.S. intersectional representation data (cut by categories combining race and gender). This year we are expanding our intersectional view to include hiring and attrition data.

